Finchem elected to World Golf Hall of Fame

UNDATED (AP) _ Tim Finchem has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.He expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and prize money more than tripled during his 22 years as commissioner.

Finchem was elected through the contributor’s category. He’s the ninth administrator to go into the Hall of Fame.

And it’s only fitting Finchem is part of the 2021 class of inductees that includes Tiger Woods. He seized on Woods’ popularity by negotiating TV contracts and creating the World Golf Championships series.

Finchem also launched The First Tee youth program.