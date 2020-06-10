Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

LONDON (AP) _ Roger Federer will be out competitive tennis until the start of the 2021 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has posted a statement on Twitter to confirm he’ll be out of action for the rest of 2020.

The 38-year-old Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. He had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months but has barely missed any elite tennis because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.