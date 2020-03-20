 LISTEN LIVE 
Examples Of Local Governments And Groups Practicing Social Distancing

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, March 20th, 2020

This week’s meetings of the Texas A&M Faculty Senate, Brazos County Commissioner’s Court, and Bryan City Council were among those practicing social distancing.

Only a handful of people were at the faculty senate’s meeting room, including speaker Andrew Klein and A&M provost Carol Fierke. Nearly 300 participated or watched online. Among those participating online was A&M president Michael Young.

Click below for some of the comments from Andrew Klein and Michael Young during the March 16, 2020 meeting of the Texas A&M Faculty Senate.

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate remarks from the university's president and senate speaker” on Spreaker.

In the county commission and Bryan city council chambers, seats were removed to provide more separation. Additionally, public spectators at the Bryan council meeting sat outside council chambers, in the lobby of the municipal office building.

Removal of chairs to create social distancing at the Brazos County commission meeting, March 17 2020.

City of Bryan photo of chair removal inside city council chambers, and in the upper right corner of the photo, councilman Mike Southerland participating by video conference during the March 17, 2020 meeting.

City of Bryan photo of public seating outside city council chambers, March 17 2020.

Screen shot from the Texas A&M faculty senate meeting March 16, 2020 of (L-R) A&M provost Carol Fierke and faculty senate speaker Andrew Klein.

Screen shot of Texas A&M president Michael Young participating in the March 16, 2020 faculty senate meeting by video conference.

