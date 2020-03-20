Examples Of Local Governments And Groups Practicing Social Distancing

This week’s meetings of the Texas A&M Faculty Senate, Brazos County Commissioner’s Court, and Bryan City Council were among those practicing social distancing.

Only a handful of people were at the faculty senate’s meeting room, including speaker Andrew Klein and A&M provost Carol Fierke. Nearly 300 participated or watched online. Among those participating online was A&M president Michael Young.

Click below for some of the comments from Andrew Klein and Michael Young during the March 16, 2020 meeting of the Texas A&M Faculty Senate.

In the county commission and Bryan city council chambers, seats were removed to provide more separation. Additionally, public spectators at the Bryan council meeting sat outside council chambers, in the lobby of the municipal office building.