ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) _ ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced the day before the league is scheduled to open its season Tuesday. The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship. ESPN announcers will provide commentary in English from their home studios. The first game features the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions.