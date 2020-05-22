Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Women’s At-Large First Team, as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon. The districts are divided up regionally and voted on by members of CoSIDA.

Eldridge, who was recently named a nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, graduated from A&M in May majoring in animal science and genetics. She boasted an impressive 3.979 cumulative GPA during her collegiate career. The Rockwall, Texas, native has garnered CSCAA Scholar All-America honors every year of her career, while also being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll each season. For the second straight year, Eldridge was awarded Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, recognizing the top male and female student-athletes at Texas A&M who balance athletics and academics while maintaining above a 3.25 GPA, at the recent Building Champions Awards. Eldridge has served as a project leader for the Aggie Research Scholars Program and as a Student Technician of the Genetics Research Lab. Eldridge captained the women’s squad as a junior and senior, and earned CSCAA All-America honors twice, while helping her team to three straight SEC Championships.

Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 16-19.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics