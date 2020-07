A rural church in east Brazos County near the Navasota River was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

The website of Southern Oaks Baptist Church indicated Sunday morning worship took place at the Baptist Student Center in College Station’s Northgate district.

None of Brazos County’s volunteer fire department’s social media has information about the fire.

The church is located on Grassbur Road near Cobb Road, about one mile west of the intersection of FM 2038 and Cobb Road.