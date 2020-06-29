Early Voting Underway For The July 14th Runoff

Early voting in Brazos County for the July 14th primary runoff is underway with adjustments for the pandemic.

Steps taken by elections administrator Trudy Hancock at all five voting centers include using a pencil to touch a voting machine. Voters are instructed to use the eraser end of the pencil to enter data. After you are done, you place the pencil in a box, where used pencils are cleaned for future use.

There are fewer machines at each of Brazos County’s five voting centers, to accommodate for social distancing.

Curbside service is available for those who can park in handicapped spaces.

Voting hours June 29-July 2 are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no early voting July 3 and 4, then it resumes at various hours July 5-10.

Early voting locations are the Memorial Student Center, College Station Utilities training center, and in Bryan at Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, and the Brazos County administration building.

Those who voted in the March primary will vote the same party in the runoff.

Voting will not include expanding mail in ballots to everyone. Quoting an e-mail sent by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s campaign, the U.S Supreme Court just handed the liberal Democrats another stinging loss on their vote by mail scam.” The campaign e-mail also stated “For the Texas Democrat Party and their liberal base, voter fraud isn’t a risk…it’s a virtue.” And Paxton’s campaign wrote “Initially they managed to find leftist judges willing to go along and they won in some lower courts, but the weight of the law and their arrogance is proving to be their undoing.”

