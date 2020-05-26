DWI Arrests Follow A Crash In College Station’s Central Park, A High Speed Pursuit, And A Traffic Stop

A pickup truck drove into one of the ponds at College Station’s Central Park last Friday night. The driver told College Station police, he had to get his truck back on…quoting the arrest report…”this road”…to get home. The truck was partially on a pedestrian bridge and the rear left tire had fallen through the bridge. 20 year old Anthony Lopez of College Station is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following his arrest for drunk driving. The arrest report indicated the results of Lopez’s breath alcohol tests were around twice the legal limit at .149 and .160.

A College Station police patrol vehicle that was almost struck by a pickup Friday night at Deacon and Old Wellborn ended in the truck crashing at the freeway’s southbound feeder road and Southwest Parkway. According to the arrest report, pursuing the pickup reached 90 miles per hour in a residential area. And the truck was going the wrong way on the feeder road before it wrecked after taking a wide left turn. 17 year old Troy Compton Jr. of Coppell…north of Dallas…is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars following his arrest for DWI, evading arrest, and illegal possession of Adderall.

A Friday afternoon traffic stop by a Texas A&M police officer for speeding on Wellborn Road at Joe Routt led to the arrest of a Bryan man for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the arrest report, results of breath alcohol tests on 30 year old Luis Alberto Banda Acosta were more than three times the legal limit at .252 and .266. Acosta remains in jail in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond and a hold for immigration authorities. According to online court records, Acosta pleaded guilty to his second DWI last August and was sentenced to six months. Another DWI charge was waived.