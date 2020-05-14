NBA Draft deadline pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school.

The deadline had been June 3, 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine. But the combine was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that college sports’ governing body won’t set a new deadline until the NBA has determined its revised timeline for the predraft process.