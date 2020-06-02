DPS Says Distracted Driving Caused A Crash That Killed One And Hospitalized Three Others

Distracted driving is the cause of a Monday afternoon crash in Kurten that killed one passenger and hospitalized the driver and two other passengers.

DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan says the 18 year old driver of a pickup was on the phone while negotiating a curve on Business 21 when the truck left the road and rolled several times.

The passenger who died was identified as 13 Jorge Mulato of Bryan.

The driver and a 19 year old passenger are hospitalized in stable condition.

An 18 year old passenger is hospitalized in serious condition.

Morgan says the teen who died and one of the passengers were not wearing their seat belts. The driver and the other passenger were restrained.

