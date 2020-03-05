Downtown Bryan Association UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 5th, 2020
Sandy Farris of the Downtown Bryan Association visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about March events, including First Friday, Maroon & White Night, and Firkin-Fest.
Listen to “Downtown Bryan Association update, March 5 2020” on Spreaker.
