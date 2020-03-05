 LISTEN LIVE 
Downtown Bryan Association Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 5th, 2020

Sandy Farris of the Downtown Bryan Association visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about March events, including First Friday, Maroon & White Night, and Firkin-Fest.

Posted by on Mar 5 2020.
