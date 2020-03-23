Don’t Flush Wipes!

With the increased use of wipes during coronavirus, comes a reminder from the city of Bryan to not flush wipes among other household items.

Mark Jurica, who oversees the city of Bryan’s wastewater treatment operations, says they are attempting to prevent sewer backups that can be created by clogged lines due to wipes and other items that are not supposed to be flushed.

Jurica says put wipes…even the ones that say they are flushable, along with Q-tips, and related items in plastic grocery bags and place them in the trash.

Click below for comments from Mark Jurica, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

