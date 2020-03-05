Doncic breaks Mavs’ triple-double record, beats Williamson

DAVE JACKSON

DALLAS (AP) _ Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas’ career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars Doncic and Zion Williamson. Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes in the first back-to-back of his NBA career. Doncic broke Jason Kidd’s record for triple-doubles just five days after his 21st birthday.

Share this article: