Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sportsSports Friday, March 13th, 2020
The NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement via Twitter Friday afternoon saying that some spring sport athletes will be granted another year of eligibility in 2021. The announcement was made a day after the NCAA canceled all Division I winter and spring sport championships as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV
— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 13 2020.