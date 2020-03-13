 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports

Posted by Sports Friday, March 13th, 2020

The NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement via Twitter Friday afternoon saying that some spring sport athletes will be granted another year of eligibility in 2021. The announcement was made a day after the NCAA canceled all Division I winter and spring sport championships as a precaution against the coronavirus.

