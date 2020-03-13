Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports

The NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement via Twitter Friday afternoon saying that some spring sport athletes will be granted another year of eligibility in 2021. The announcement was made a day after the NCAA canceled all Division I winter and spring sport championships as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020