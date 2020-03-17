Disaster Declarations Issued By Mayors Of College Station And Bryan

From the cities of College Station and Bryan:

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson have both declared States of Disaster in their respective cities in response to the COVID-19/coronavirus.

This declaration authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance and authorizes each city to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus. This includes quarantining people and buildings, examining and regulating hospitals, regulating movement in and out of the city, establishing quarantine stations and emergency hospitals and ensuring compliance with these regulations.

The disaster declaration also recommends the size gatherings of all public and private events not be more than 10 people until further notice.

The declaration takes effect immediately and continues for seven days, but it can be renewed by each city’s respective City Council.

Additionally, the City of College Station, at 3 p.m. today, will close its facilities to the public to further reduce health risks to employees and to the public. City employees who are able to telecommute will do so.

The City of Bryan will close its facilities, with the exception of the Municipal Office Building (MOB) and BTU, at 3 p.m. today as well. BTU’s offices will close at 5 p.m. today. The MOB will close after tonight’s Bryan City Council meeting.

All branches of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System also will close at 3 p.m. today.

This protocol will continue through March 31, then be reevaluated.

Essential city services in both cities will continue.

Anyone with questions for a specific city department should contact that department directly via phone or email.

While this arrangement certainly will cause a level of inconvenience, city employees are committed to assisting citizens and customers as efficiently and safely as possible.

Additional resources are at:

cstx.gov/covid19

bryantx.gov/coronavirus