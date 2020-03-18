 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » Different Causes For Simultaneous Power Outages In B/CS Wednesday Morning

Different Causes For Simultaneous Power Outages In B/CS Wednesday Morning

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Nearly 3,000 local electric customers were caught in one of two simultaneous power outages Wednesday morning.

College Station Utilities sent WTAW News photos of the squirrel and what it chewed to cause more than 1,400 to be without service.

A similar number of BTU customers had no power from Bryan’s west side to near Caldwell. That’s after a dump truck damaged a power line, disrupting service for about two and a half hours.

Photo from College Station Utilities of what a squirrel chewed to cause a power outage the morning of March 18, 2020.

Photo from College Station Utilities of the squirrel that came in contact with a power line by chewing insulation, March 18 2020.

Screen shot of College Station Utilities outage map, March 18 2020.

Screen shot of BTU map of power outage the morning of March 18, 2020.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138189

Posted by on Mar 18 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-