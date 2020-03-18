Different Causes For Simultaneous Power Outages In B/CS Wednesday Morning

Nearly 3,000 local electric customers were caught in one of two simultaneous power outages Wednesday morning.

College Station Utilities sent WTAW News photos of the squirrel and what it chewed to cause more than 1,400 to be without service.

A similar number of BTU customers had no power from Bryan’s west side to near Caldwell. That’s after a dump truck damaged a power line, disrupting service for about two and a half hours.