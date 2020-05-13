Departing Comments Of The 2019-2020 Academic Year Texas A&M Faculty Senate Speaker

Monday was the final Texas A&M faculty senate meeting of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Departing faculty senate speaker Andrew Klein shared observations at the beginning of the meeting, then presented his state of the faculty senate address.

Dr. KIein fears fall will be more challenging for faculty than the spring, and reminded members that for the upcoming academic year to be successful, faculty will have to live by the university motto “We are the Aggies, (and) the Aggies are we.”

Klein complimented the Texas A&M system’s chancellor and deputy chancellor during a meeting with the faculty senate’s executive committee last week about a seven and a half percent budget cut. The speaker said “While the revenue outcome for the state looks rough in the upcoming months, our system is fortunate to be led by two of the most knowledgeable individuals in the state on budgetary matters. They’ve done this before.”

Klein also expects faculty members will not be returning to campus anytime soon, and that their number one job is to provide the best educational experience, especially for first time Aggies.

Click below for comments from Andrew Klein during the May 11, 2020 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

