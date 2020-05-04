 LISTEN LIVE 
Dalton Signs One-Year Deal with Cowboys

Posted Monday, May 4th, 2020

UNDATED (AP) – Andy Dalton is coming home to Texas to be Dak Prescott’s backup for the Dallas Cowboys. Dalton and the Cowboys have agreed on a one-year contract. The deal guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million. Dalton was born and raised in the Houston area and led TCU to its only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010. Cincinnati drafted him in the second round the next spring. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting LSU’s Joe Burrow first overall.

