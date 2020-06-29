CS Noon Lions Club’s I Love America Donation Campaign

Mary Walker, incoming President of the College Station Noon Lions Club, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the 2020 “I Love America” Donation Campaign during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, June 29, 2020.

News release from CS Noon Lions Club:

The College Station Noon Lions Club still loves America, but in 2020, instead of co-hosting a community-wide celebration on July 4, the club is partnering with the Salvation Army of Bryan College Station to help neighbors in need.

The 2020 “I Love America” Donation Campaign will celebrate the nation’s independence by serving the community with an online donation drive and a drive-through donation day at the Brazos Center with all proceeds benefiting the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

“We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army to serve others during this unprecedented time,” said Mary Walker, president of the College Station Noon Lions Club. “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen a dramatic increase in requests for all types of family assistance.”

Walker added that while a concern for community safety led to the club’s change of plans, College Station Noon Lions Club leaders will explore resuming the ‘I Love America’ July 4 celebration in 2021.

For the “I Love America” campaign The Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations or donations of diapers or personal hygiene items.

Donate online at salvationarmybcs.org or make a drive-through donation on Wed., July 1 from 7:00 am – 1:00 pm in the Brazos Center parking lot. All drive-through donations will be accepted in a safe setting with appropriate social distance and other safety precautions.

Donors will receive an “I Love America” yard sign as long as supplies last.

The 2020 “I Love America” Donation Campaign is also made possible with support from the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, FASTSIGNS, and K&L Advertising Specialties.