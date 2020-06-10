 LISTEN LIVE 
CS Mayor Karl Mooney Reacts to Defacing of Sul Ross Statue

Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, reacted to the news that the Sul Ross statue on Texas A&M’s campus was defaced Tuesday night.

WTAW has asked Texas A&M about the incident, in which a spokesperson responded, “Texas A&M is preparing a statement about the discovery of the Sul Ross statue being vandalized last night.”

Picture from WTAW listener

