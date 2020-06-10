CS Mayor Karl Mooney Reacts to Defacing of Sul Ross Statue

CS Mayor Karl Mooney Reacts to Defacing of Sul Ross StatueFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, June 10th, 2020
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, reacted to the news that the Sul Ross statue on Texas A&M’s campus was defaced Tuesday night.
WTAW has asked Texas A&M about the incident, in which a spokesperson responded, “Texas A&M is preparing a statement about the discovery of the Sul Ross statue being vandalized last night.”
