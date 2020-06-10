CS Mayor Karl Mooney Reacts to Defacing of Sul Ross Statue

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, reacted to the news that the Sul Ross statue on Texas A&M’s campus was defaced Tuesday night.

WTAW has asked Texas A&M about the incident, in which a spokesperson responded, “Texas A&M is preparing a statement about the discovery of the Sul Ross statue being vandalized last night.”

KarlMooney061020