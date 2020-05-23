COVID-19 Cases at Parc at Traditions

WTAW News has contacted Parc at Traditions for more information.

Parc at Traditions statement from the Brazos County health district:

The Brazos County Health District is aware residents and staff at Parc at Traditions senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a devastating situation, and we have been and will continue to be in close collaboration with the facility’s administration to provide education and guidance moving forward. Through this dialogue, we have learned that Parc at Traditions has recently completed testing of all residents and staff and have implemented additional sanitizing and enhanced PPE protocols. Positive results from this facility-wide testing will be included in the health district’s weekend update.

The health district remains in regular contact with Texas Health & Human Services Commission staff to communicate on how to best protect these vulnerable residents from this infection.

Also, more broadly, the Brazos County Health District has been collaborating with administrators and medical directors of local long-term and assisted living care facilities in the area on a weekly basis. We remain committed to work with each facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District strives to be transparent in our response to COVID-19, while at the same time to protect the privacy of those impacted. In this delicate balance, we first and foremost remain committed to serving the greater good and take serious the duty of efficiently implementing public health practices, such as those outlined above.