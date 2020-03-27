 LISTEN LIVE 
Coronavirus Update From College Station City Manager Bryan Woods

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his day-to-day during the coronavirus pandemic, College Station Utilities delaying disconnects due to nonpayment, what a relief bill could mean for the city, what the police department is dealing with, supporting local businesses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Listen to “College Station City Manager Bryan Woods on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

