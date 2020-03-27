Coronavirus Update From College Station City Manager Bryan Woods

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his day-to-day during the coronavirus pandemic, College Station Utilities delaying disconnects due to nonpayment, what a relief bill could mean for the city, what the police department is dealing with, supporting local businesses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

