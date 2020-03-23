Coronavirus Shelter In Place Order Issued For All Of Brazos County

Brazos County, including the cities of Bryan and College Station, will be in a shelter in place order that officially starts Tuesday at 9 p.m. and continues for two weeks.

Click HERE to read and download the shelter in place order in English.

From Google Translate: Haga clic AQUÍ para leer y descargar el refugio en orden en español.

The language in the College Station orders that are attached to this story, are the same for Brazos County and the city of Bryan

Anyone with questions is invited to call 979-361-5136.

Click below to hear the March 23, 2020 news conference with Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

