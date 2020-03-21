Coronavirus Scam Alerts From BTU & Brazos County Health District

Coronavirus Scam Alerts From BTU & Brazos County Health DistrictFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Saturday, March 21st, 2020
Coronavirus alerts were issued from BTU and the Brazos County Health District.
The BTU alert was another version of demanding immediate payment to prevent electric service being cut off.
The alert from the health district warns of door to door solicitors making false claims of offering coronavirus tests. According to BCHD tweets, testing is currently offered at your healthcare provider’s office, an emergency room, or an urgent care center. BCHD says if “someone comes to your front door claiming to be testing for COVID-19, kindly turn them away and call the authorities.”
