Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about President Trump’s roundtable in Dallas last week, police reform, North Korea and South Korea, legislative action, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 17 2020.