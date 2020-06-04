 LISTEN LIVE 
Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Thursday, June 4th, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Paycheck Protection Program, protecting businesses against coronavirus lawsuits, upcoming legislative action, what China is doing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

