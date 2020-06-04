Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, June 4th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Paycheck Protection Program, protecting businesses against coronavirus lawsuits, upcoming legislative action, what China is doing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
