Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his trip to Florida to see the attempted SpaceX launch, legislative action this week, the FISA bill, the proxy vote rule change, stimulus debit cards, President Trump’s fight with with social media, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.

