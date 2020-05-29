Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, May 29th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his trip to Florida to see the attempted SpaceX launch, legislative action this week, the FISA bill, the proxy vote rule change, stimulus debit cards, President Trump’s fight with with social media, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
