 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, May 29th, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his trip to Florida to see the attempted SpaceX launch, legislative action this week, the FISA bill, the proxy vote rule change, stimulus debit cards, President Trump’s fight with with social media, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139338

Posted by on May 29 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -