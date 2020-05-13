Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about heading back to Washington, Nancy Pelosi, the State and Local Tax (SALT) cap, the oil and gas industry, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.