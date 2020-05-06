Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Greg Abbott’s process of reopening Texas, the Cares Act 2, rehiring employees, President Trump’s phasing out of the coronavirus task force and daily press conferences, our relationship with China, the energy industry, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on the Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.