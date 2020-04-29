Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 29th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent Paycheck Protection Plan vote, problems with loans, what people are wanting from the federal government, Governor Abbott’s executive orders, oil prices, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
