Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent Paycheck Protection Plan vote, problems with loans, what people are wanting from the federal government, Governor Abbott’s executive orders, oil prices, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Posted by on Apr 29 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
