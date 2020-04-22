 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the latest bill to support small businesses, how to sign up, Governor Abbott’s performance, oil prices and the energy industry, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138743

Posted by on Apr 22 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-