Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the latest bill to support small businesses, how to sign up, Governor Abbott’s performance, oil prices and the energy industry, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138743
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 22 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.