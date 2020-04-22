Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the latest bill to support small businesses, how to sign up, Governor Abbott’s performance, oil prices and the energy industry, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.