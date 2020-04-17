Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about President Trump’s plan to start opening the country, what he would say to Governor Greg Abbott about opening Texas, the Paycheck Protection Program, the possibility of remote voting, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.