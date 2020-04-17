 LISTEN LIVE 
Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, April 17th, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about President Trump’s plan to start opening the country, what he would say to Governor Greg Abbott about opening Texas, the Paycheck Protection Program, the possibility of remote voting, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 17, 2020.

