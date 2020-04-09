Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

 LISTEN LIVE 
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia for the second time this week. Flores discusses Nancy Pelosi’s additional requests, voting on the paycheck protection program, coronavirus statistics, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

