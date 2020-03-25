Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about small business concerns, the spread of the coronavirus, testing, the economy, legislative action, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138300
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 25 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.