Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus, legislative action to help stop the spread, the local economy, Brazos County’s first positive case, what we can expect from Austin, and more regarding the coronavirus during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Mar 18 2020