Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus, legislative action to help stop the spread, the local economy, Brazos County’s first positive case, what we can expect from Austin, and more regarding the coronavirus during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

