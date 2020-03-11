Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the possibility of shutting down Congress, social distancing, the energy industry, a coronavirus update, legislative action, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
