Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the possibility of shutting down Congress, social distancing, the energy industry, a coronavirus update, legislative action, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Posted by on Mar 11 2020.
