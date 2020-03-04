Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about yesterday’s election results, strategies for the runoffs, legislative action in Washington, peace agreements, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Share this article:
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137884
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 4 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.