Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about yesterday’s election results, strategies for the runoffs, legislative action in Washington, peace agreements, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

