College Station’s New Fire Chief on WTAW

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his career in Houston, the similarities and differences in College Station, his interview process during coronavirus, his three top priorities, equipment protocols, College Station’s government, the future of new fire facilities, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.