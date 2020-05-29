 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station’s New Fire Chief on WTAW

Friday, May 29th, 2020

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his career in Houston, the similarities and differences in College Station, his interview process during coronavirus, his three top priorities, equipment protocols, College Station’s government, the future of new fire facilities, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.

