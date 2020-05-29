College Station’s New Fire Chief on WTAW

College Station’s New Fire Chief on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, May 29th, 2020
College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his career in Houston, the similarities and differences in College Station, his interview process during coronavirus, his three top priorities, equipment protocols, College Station’s government, the future of new fire facilities, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 29, 2020.
