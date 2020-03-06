 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station’s Bomb Squad Conducts Controlled Disposals

If you heard an explosion on Friday morning in the area of William D. Fitch, it was the College Station Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

According to a CSPD tweet, the bomb squad disposes recovered explosive items or expired product as needed.

Friday morning, the bomb squad conducted three controlled disposals.

