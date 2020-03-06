College Station’s Bomb Squad Conducts Controlled Disposals

College Station’s Bomb Squad Conducts Controlled DisposalsFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, March 6th, 2020
If you heard an explosion on Friday morning in the area of William D. Fitch, it was the College Station Police Department’s Bomb Squad.
According to a CSPD tweet, the bomb squad disposes recovered explosive items or expired product as needed.
Friday morning, the bomb squad conducted three controlled disposals.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 6 2020.