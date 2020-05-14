College Station Waterline Break Also Causes Traffic Issues At Harvey And Munson

City of College Station water department crews spent Thursday afternoon and much of Thursday evening replacing an 18 inch water line that broke at Harvey and Munson.

As of Thursday at 8:45 p.m., repairs were still underway.

The break, which was reported shortly before noon Thursday, resulted in replacing around 20 feet of the underground waterline that has been in service since 2013.

What caused the break is still under investigation.

According to the city of College Station Twitter account, city crews were aware of discolored water coming out of faucets.

The city tweets indicated the water is safe to use and to drink, that there was no dirt or mud from the break in the waterline, and that the discoloration was from sediment stirred up in the pipe.

Customers who still have discolored water were instructed to call 855-528-4278.