College Station Teenager Reported Missing

College Station police report a 14 year-old girl is missing.

According to a CSPD tweet, Karamiah Applin was last seen around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday. She left in a silver Nissan Altima and might be headed to Abilene.

Karamiah has been entered into the missing persons database.

She is believed to have taken the car without permission. The car has been entered as stolen.