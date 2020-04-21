College Station School Board Recap Includes Final Action Naming Mike Martindale Superintendent

Saturday marks two months since College Station school board members announced their sole finalist for superintendent. And Mike Martindale has been interim superintendent since shortly after the first of the year.

The CSISD board unanimously voted Tuesday night to give Martindale the job on a permanent basis.

Martindale’s contract goes through June 30, 2023, at an annual salary of $237,000 dollars per year.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD superintendent’s contract.

Hear comments from the CSISD board meeting during Wednesday newscasts on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

After the meeting, Martindale told WTAW News applications are being accepted for CSISD’s next chief financial officer from candidates inside and outside the district. Martindale hopes to have a finalist to present at next month’s board meeting.

The board, meeting by video conference, approved spending about $660,000 dollars to purchase furniture at Consolidated and College Station Middle Schools, $69,500 in more bond money to replace the gym floor at Southwood Valley elementary school, and almost $200,000 dollars in federal money to replace Head Start playgrounds at College Hills, Creek View, and Southwood Valley elementary schools.