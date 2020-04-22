College Station Police Thanks Residents For Reporting Suspicious Activity That Leads To Three Arrests

College Station police thanks residents for reporting suspicious activity early Wednesday morning that led to the arrests of three Navasota men.

The calls from the Creek Meadows subdivision started just after three a.m.

One of the residents showed officers video of one of the men burglarizing a vehicle.

17 year old Rubin Ethel Jr. was arrested for taking a gun from a vehicle and a Grimes County warrant accusing him of theft.

21 year old Devonte Oaks was arrested on a Grimes County warrant for burglary of a habitation and a Brazos County warrant for criminal trespassing.

And a juvenile whose age was not released was arrested for evading arrest and being in a backyard without the resident’s permission…which is a definition of criminal trespassing.