College Station Police Report No Injuries From Apartment Armed Robbery

College Station police report no one was injured from an armed robbery that took place at an apartment Wednesday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m. at The Grand apartments on Harvey Road across from the mall, three unidentified black men with a firearm entered a unit and took undisclosed property.

One of the men was wearing a pink hoodie, another was wearing a white hoodie, and one was wearing a black jacket, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.