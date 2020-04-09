College Station Police Report No Injuries From Apartment Armed Robbery

College Station Police Report No Injuries From Apartment Armed RobberyFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, April 9th, 2020
College Station police report no one was injured from an armed robbery that took place at an apartment Wednesday night.
Just before 8:45 p.m. at The Grand apartments on Harvey Road across from the mall, three unidentified black men with a firearm entered a unit and took undisclosed property.
One of the men was wearing a pink hoodie, another was wearing a white hoodie, and one was wearing a black jacket, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138531
Posted by Bill Oliver on Apr 9 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.