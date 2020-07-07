College Station Police Motorcycle Officer Escapes Life Threatening Injuries

A College Station police department motorcycle officer escaped life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after the motorcycle was struck by a SUV.

The collision, on Wellborn Road north of Holleman, tied up traffic between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

According to CSPD tweets, the SUV was changing lanes when the motorcycle was struck.

The officer fell away from both vehicles.

The officer’s ballistic vest is credited with limiting the officer to receiving minor and non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the SUV, who was not injured, was ticketed for making an unsafe lane change.