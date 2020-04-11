College Station Police Investigate Friday Stabbing And Multiple Vehicle Crash

College Station police report a stabbing Friday afternoon resulted in one person being hospitalized in stable condition. According to a CSPD tweet, a suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made. Investigators were told the stabbing was the result of a dispute over money. The location was in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Southwood Drive.

A multiple vehicle crash Friday evening in College Station at Texas and Harvey Mitchell resulted in four people going to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. College Station police reported the driver of a southbound vehicle was ticketed for disregarding a red light. That vehicle struck two other vehicles in the intersection. That resulted in the three vehicles colliding with an undisclosed number of eastbound cars.