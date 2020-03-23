 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station Police Asking For Assistance In Finding An 18 Year Old

Monday, March 23rd, 2020

College Station police went to social media Monday morning in their search for an 18 year old.

Tawanna Scott was last seen last Friday in the 1000 block of Holleman, which is near Bee Creek.

Scott, who is 5’4” and 140-lbs., was wearing pink and white pajamas, a red polo jacket, and a pink bonnet.

If found, call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Screen shot from the College Station police department Twitter account.

