College Station Police Asking For Assistance In Finding An 18 Year Old

College Station Police Asking For Assistance In Finding An 18 Year OldFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 23rd, 2020
College Station police went to social media Monday morning in their search for an 18 year old.
Tawanna Scott was last seen last Friday in the 1000 block of Holleman, which is near Bee Creek.
Scott, who is 5’4” and 140-lbs., was wearing pink and white pajamas, a red polo jacket, and a pink bonnet.
If found, call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138258
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 23 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.