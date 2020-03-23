College Station Police Asking For Assistance In Finding An 18 Year Old

College Station police went to social media Monday morning in their search for an 18 year old.

Tawanna Scott was last seen last Friday in the 1000 block of Holleman, which is near Bee Creek.

Scott, who is 5’4” and 140-lbs., was wearing pink and white pajamas, a red polo jacket, and a pink bonnet.

If found, call CSPD at 979-764-3600.