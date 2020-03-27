College Station Police Arrests For Compelling Prostitution

College Station police getting a call from a concerned parent about their daughter being forced to engage in prostitution leads to the arrest of a man and woman from Lubbock on charges of compelling prostitution of two women.

According to CSPD’s Twitter posts, the victims and suspects were found Thursday night two hours after receiving the call.

According to CSPD arrest reports, 47 year old Christopher Ryan Scott and 45 year old Veronica Lee Willis are accused of violently forcing the victims into continual and ongoing prostitution in College Station, Odessa, and Corpus Christi.

One of the victims said Scott used physical violence to force them into sexual contact with more than 100 men.

The victims, who were taken to a hospital after they were found at a College Station motel, are now receiving additional assistance.

Scott and Willis are jailed in lieu of $20,000 dollar bonds on the CSPD charges.

Scott is also being held on a $500,000 dollar bond on an aggravated robbery charge from the San Angelo area in Tom Green County. And Scott is being held without bond on a parole violation charge.