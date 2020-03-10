College Station Police And Fire Respond To What Turned Out To Be Smashed Glass Inside Post Oak Mall

College Station police and fire responding to what was initially reported as an active shooter inside Post Oak Mall Tuesday afternoon was the sound of breaking glass at the Zales store.

According to CSPD tweets, no shots were fired and no weapons were displayed.

There was a shelter in place order for about 20 minutes before it was lifted.

Three black men are being sought in a smash and grab theft from Zales.

CSPD officer Tristen Lopez says this is currently a theft investigation because no one was assaulted, which would change the incident to a robbery.

Lopez says no one was injured.

Click below for comments from Tristen Lopez, meeting with reporters after the all clear was given at Post Oak Mall.

