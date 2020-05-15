College Station Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell On The Infomaniacs

College Station Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell On The InfomaniacsFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, May 15th, 2020
Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Thursday night’s city council meeting, impact fees, Central Park, guineas in the neighborhood, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Listen to “College Station City Councilwoman Linda Harvell on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
